Construction pause on Baldwin and Port raises concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents near Baldwin and Port are dealing with construction concerns.

Kris 6 News spoke to a resident Richard Reynolds who said no one has been working on the project in the last months. He said he was told that the project would be completed by November.

Reynolds lives nearby and is concerned about the safety of the drivers.

"The cones are here and there is no work, it hasn't been for several months," Reynolds said.

"They started the projects I don't know it seems like a couple of years back, it was concentrated down on the crosstown and port next to the h-e-b but they completed all of that and for some reason, the people went away," he said.

Cade Balzer who travels from Kingsville often said it does raise some safety concerns and that navigating through roads like this could be a bit intimidating for out-of-towners like him.

"It's confusing they need to get out here and get to work and get this straightened out," Balzer said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the director of engineering services, Jeff Edmonds who is in charge of the project. He said they have been working on the project since 2018 and that there have been some complications.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, some of this has been some contractor issue that we've had this has not been their best effort but unfortunately when you get this far in with a contractor you are limited on what you can do," he said.

He added that if they try to bring a new contractor to finish the job it will push the project's anticipated finish date even further.

Edmonds said the project was first initiated originally to replace some 16-inch cast iron pipelines that were installed during the 50s.

"We have had to add some scope in, we have added some 6-inch, 8-inch laterals that they determined needed to be replaced," he said. "So that happened during construction and then we have had a few issues with the construction where we have had to go in and do cleaning on the line where we have had foreign matter go in and it took some additional work to get that back out to where it would pass test."

Edmond said they are aiming to finish this project by March and hope residents can continue to be patient.

If their any traffic safety concerns please reach out to them at Chloes2@cctexas.com.