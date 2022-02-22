Construction on these roads scheduled to be completed by end-of-year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday gave on update on eight street projects currently under construction, with seven of them scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

These Capital Improvement Projects were approved by residents in previous years, and Mayor Paulette Guajardo said these projects continue a new era of the city's progress.

"The City's economic growth is proportionate to our infrastructure growth and improvement," said Guajardo in a release.

The eight street projects include:

Ayers Street

(from SPID to Gollihar Road)



Brawner Parkway

(from Carroll Lane to Kostoryz Road)



Callicoatte Road

(from IH 37 to Up River Road)



(from IH 37 to Up River Road) Laguna Shores

(From Graham Road to SPID, Hustlin' Hornet to Caribbean Drive and Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street)



Leopard Street

(from Nueces Bay Boulevard to Palm Drive)



(from Nueces Bay Boulevard to Palm Drive) Ocean Drive

(from IH 37 to Ennis Joslin Road)



(from IH 37 to Ennis Joslin Road) Swantner Drive

(from Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail)

South Staples

(from Baldwin Boulevard to Kostroyz Road)

All eight projects have a combined value of almost $72 million. The South Staples project is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023, while the rest are expected to be completed by fall 2022.