Congressman Vicente Gonzalez talks: Corpus Christi water shortage, CCAD and Big Beautiful Bill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, which represent the 34th congressional district speaks to Anchor Clara Benitez-Cortez on the amendment created and passed in the National Defense Authorization Act and the impact it will have for the the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD). He also talks about some of the cuts being made by the Big Beautiful Bill and how to tackle to water shortage in Corpus Christi. Congressman Gonzalez is now starting to campaign in Corpus Christi, as the new redistricting maps were passed by lawmakers in Austin earlier in August.

