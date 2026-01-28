Congressman Vicente Gonzalez puts spotlight on the Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez visited the Port of Corpus Christi to show his support for energy production and job creation in the region.

Gonzalez and Del Mar College President Mark Escamilla spoke about ongoing efforts at the college to train the future workforce for the port and other area industries.

The congressman says the port exports $2 billion in energy to the world every three days, making it vital to protect the area. He says if it's disturbed in any way, it could be a national security problem.

"The Port of Corpus Christi doesn't just power the region, and it doesn't just power the country. It powers the world and it's one of the most important ports in the world that really require the attention of the federal government. So while we look for it to expand jobs, I think there's no better place to talk about future jobs and future high paying jobs than the Port of Corpus Christi," Gonzalez said.

I also spoke about my ongoing efforts to look for solutions to our water crisis with the help of the federal government. I say desalination and other water projects shouldn't just be put on the backs of local taxpayers.

