CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congressman Michael Cloud is highlighting several provisions he calls "victories" for District 27 in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The proposed legislation includes significant implications for the Corpus Christi Army Depot, pending Senate approval and final passage.

Congressman Cloud touts CCAD provisions in House-passed defense bill

KRIS6 News with Kresten Cook, Executive Director of The South Texas Military Task Force, about these proposed amendments and their potential impact on CCAD's future operations.

"They're a help. They're a big help and without them, I don't think CCAD could maintain its workforce," Cook said.

The proposed amendments include debt relief provisions for when military operations change at CCAD. Cook explained that without this relief, the rates CCAD would need to charge could hurt the Army depot's competitiveness.

"Without recuperating the debt for programs that were canceled so it makes the depot more competitive if they get relieved of this debt," Cook said.

Cook emphasized that the proposed $60 million for continuing construction of a powertrain facility at CCAD would serve multiple critical purposes if approved by the Senate.

"To modernize CCAD and get them out of an old 1940s building where it's unsafe for workers to be in and it cost you millions of dollars just to maintain the old facility," Cook said.

The House-passed legislation also seeks to authorize depots like CCAD to maintain Coast Guard aircraft. Supporters argue that consolidating work in Corpus Christi, including maintenance of Hawk helicopters, would save taxpayer money while preserving local jobs.

"We feel that if you consolidate especially the hawk versions of the aircraft at Corpus Christi that would be better to the taxpayers," Cook said.

In a statement, Cloud outlined the broader significance of the House-passed defense authorization act.

"The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act shows our commitment to putting Americans first and standing behind the men and women who serve," Cloud said. "Included in the NDAA is our Depot Investment Reform Act which enables depots to better plan for the future, modernize, and use taxpayer dollars wisely. Additional real wins for the Corpus Christi Army Depot within the NDAA include stronger workforce protections, $60 million for the Powertrain Facility, and new opportunities to keep our Coast Guard helicopters mission-ready. We are working to ensure CCAD is prepared to support the warfighter well into the future."

CCAD leadership declined to comment on the policy proposals, citing their pre-decisional status. Dr. Richelle Brown from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command's Public and Congressional Affairs office noted that as an Army Activity, CCAD cannot comment on policy matters before they are codified in law.

The depot continues focusing on its mission as the Army's only Center for Industrial and Technical Excellence for rotary-wing aviation, working to align its workforce and capabilities with Army priorities.

The Senate must now consider the House-passed bill before any of these provisions can become law.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

