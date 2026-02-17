Community voices reflect on civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson's lasting legacy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local civil rights leaders say Reverend Jesse Jackson was one of the civil rights pioneers who inspired them to fight for equality, and they plan to keep his legacy alive.

Deanna King, NAACP president, tells me growing up watching leaders like Jackson inspired her to step into civil rights work herself.

"When I found out he passed, it reminds me of why I'm doing this type of work," King said.

King, who was born and raised in Corpus Christi, remembers when Jackson visited the city years ago, showing that even local voices were seen in the national fight for justice.

"I'm glad that he did take the time out to visit Corpus Christi, because he thought we were important to visit," King said.

While driving recently, King listened to Jackson's famous "I Am Somebody" speech — a message that reminded the Black community that no matter their circumstance, they are worthy, valued and deserving of respect.

"That resonated in my heart and my mind and my spirit because it's like.. yes we are someone," King said.

King showed me the NAACP scrapbook with pages filled with civil rights leaders and specific pages dedicated to Jackson, including national headlines that called him a "godsend."

Civil rights attorney Matt Manning says Jackson's words and actions continue to shape how he fights for justice today both inside and outside the courtroom.

"He said one time, we're not the bottom we're the foundation. And I think when you look at Reverend Jackson, he's the perfect embodiment of the civic responsibility we should all feel," Manning said.

Manning says that message is something he's now passing down to the next generation, even sharing Jackson's words with his own children.

"I had my two young sons watch his appearance on Sesame Street that said I am somebody," Manning said.

He says Jackson's life stood as proof that ordinary people can create extraordinary change simply by choosing to stand up, speak out and serve their community.

"If I want to do it, it's totally doable because there's a man or a woman that's standing up showing me I can do it. That's what young people need to take from this," Manning said.

King acknowledges current challenges to preserving civil rights history.

"They're trying to erase our history right now. But as far as Black Americans, we'll never forget Reverend Jesse Jackson," King said.

Community members say they look at his passing during Black History Month as just another way to celebrate resilience.

