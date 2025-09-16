Community tip leads to child pornography arrest in Rockport

A 59-year-old Rockport resident is behind bars following his arrest on child pornography charges after a concerned citizen alerted authorities to potential illegal activity.

Danny Demetrio Gonzales was arrested Friday evening, September 12th, 2025, at his Rockport residence after police executed a search warrant based on a community tip received earlier that day.

The Rockport Police Department launched an immediate investigation after receiving the initial report from a citizen regarding suspected child pornography evidence. Detective work led to the issuance of a search warrant for Gonzales' home within Rockport city limits.

During the 6:30 PM search, officers discovered additional evidence supporting the allegations, resulting in Gonzales' arrest at the scene.

Gonzales faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography involving more than 500 visual depictions. He was transported to the Aransas County Jail and is currently held on a $100,000 bond.

The Rockport Police Department publicly thanked the citizen whose report initiated the investigation and emphasized the importance of community vigilance in protecting children.

"The Rockport Police Department extends its gratitude to the citizen who reported this matter and encourages the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity," officials stated.

The investigation remains active, with authorities indicating no additional information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. The Rockport Police Department encourages anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact local authorities.

