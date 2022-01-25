Watch
Community says goodbye to Mingo Sevilla, owner of Taqueria Garibaldi

Alan Harwell/KRIS 6 News
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 25, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man known for his great food and big heart was laid to rest Tuesday.

The community came out to say goodbye to Mingo Sevilla, the owner of Taqueria Garibaldi in downtown Corpus Christi. Family announced his passing on Wednesday Jan. 19 in a Facebook post. KRIS 6 News learned Sevilla was suffering from cancer.

A mass for Sevilla was held at the Corpus Christi Cathedral and he was later buried at Seaside Memorial Park.

Sevilla opened his restaurant on the corner of Staples St. and Blucher St. in 1995. It quickly became a favorite for those who worked in the downtown area.

His family said he wanted people to celebrate his life when he passed, instead of being sad.

To honor him, several people attended his services dressed in white.

