Community rallies to support Aransas Pass girl diagnosed with leukemia

Posted at 10:29 PM, Jul 17, 2021
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A special event was held on Saturday for little girl batteling lukemia.

Brooklyn Galvan was diagnosed in June with Acute Myeloid Lukemia or AML, an agressive type of lukemia.
Community members and family members gathered at CM Lanes in Aransas Pass to help celebrate Brooklyn's sixth birthday and raise funds for medical expenses.

"Everyone today showed up in numbers, so that is what has gotten us through this, on top of that kids at that age our strong," said Brooklyn's father Jacob Galvan.

The Galvan family wants to thank everyone who made it out to the event.

