Community partners step up for Kingsville families in time of need

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Several organizations in Kingsville continue their efforts to help those impacted by the recent cold weather, and neighbors can do their part to help as well.

Local organizations such as the Salvation Army are stepping up to help those in need during this cold weather. Steve Martinez, director of the nonprofit, said families were panicking about having resources to sustain themselves, such as groceries.

"I think one of the biggest needs was food, groceries. I know Friday we served over 150 families, and then on Saturday we also, I got two truckloads from Coastal Bank Food Bank and we served like close to 170 families as well," Martinez said.

Many neighbors have also asked for heaters to stay warm.

"There's been some families that some of these homes here in Kingsville, some of the homes do not have insulation in their homes, so it's pretty hard to keep your house warm. So I know that's why some, I know some individuals went to a shelter because their house was still cold no matter what," Martinez said.

The Kleberg County Human Services has also been assisting community members through its partnership with the American Red Cross.

These organizations have been supplying the community with groceries, blankets, coats, hygiene supplies, and heaters. However, as supplies diminish, the need for donations grows.

"Once this is done, it's still gonna be cool, and some of these individuals don't have adequate clothing," said Rene David Garcia, director of services of Kleberg County Human Services.

That's why if you can volunteer or donate, you can make an impact in someone's life in their time of need.

"It's important that we just take that extra step and or that extra action plan and just say hey you know what I'm gonna give and this is what I can do," Garcia said.

The main resources needed are:



Heaters

Blankets

Coats

Winter clothes

Snacks

Drinks

Meals

Monetary donations

You can drop off donations at Kingsway Family Church (1727 E Carlos Truan Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363) or at the Kleberg County Human Services (1109 E Santa Gertrudis St, Kingsville, TX 78363).