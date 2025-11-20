Community kindness saves The Free Store’s lifeline van

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Robstown auto shop owner is giving back to his community this holiday season by donating his services to repair a vital vehicle for a local nonprofit.

Ruben Medina, who owns Medina's Automotive and works two jobs, is fixing the van used by The Free Store, a Coastal Bend nonprofit that serves meals and provides clothing to those in need.

"We didn't have much growing up, you know, pretty much of anything broke," Medina said.

The Free Store's founder Marilena Garza faced a major setback earlier this week when the organization's van suffered transmission failure. The vehicle is essential to the nonprofit's operations.

"That is how we pick up donations, that is how we go to HEB and pick up all of the food that we prepare, um, when we're doing outreach during the winter when we're serving blankets and soup and jackets, it's the van everybody knows," Garza said.

Repair quotes reached thousands of dollars, an amount the nonprofit couldn't afford.

"Looking at quotes of $3,100 dollars to get it rebuild or reinstalled.. I don't have that," Garza said.

Within numerous hours of posting a call for help on social media, donations and offers for assistance poured in. Medina was among those who stepped forward, offering to fix the van at no charge.

"I want to help out where help is due. I really hope she hits her goal with feeding the homeless and whoever needs it," Medina said.

The van will soon return to service, delivering meals, clothing and assistance to Free Store recipients throughout the Coastal Bend area.

Medina hopes his act of kindness inspires others to help their neighbors during the holiday season.

Michael Aguilar, a Free Store recipient, is looking forward to the organization's continued services.

"I can't wait until it's Thanksgiving. I can't wait for the stuffing.. for the food.. for the everything," Aguilar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

