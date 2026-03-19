Community holds candlelight vigil to honor Veterans Memorial coach Leyton Hernandez after fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night on the Southside for a candlelight vigil in honor of Veterans Memorial coach Leyton Hernandez.

The beloved teacher and coach was killed in a traffic accident last Friday in Temple.

Hernandez spent years on the sidelines at Veterans Memorial, coaching football and teaching biology. He was also the son of CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez.

Community holds candlelight vigil to honor Veterans Memorial coach Leyton Hernandez

With candles in hand and pain in their hearts, people gathered with one purpose: to honor one man. For everyone in attendance, this wasn't just a vigil, it was a thank you.

Those who knew him say his impact went far beyond the classroom and the field, and many say it started with his smile.

"I can certainly tell you that anytime he walked into a room infectious enlarged smile would just brighten up the room anytime he walked in," Veterans Memorial Principal Scott Walker said.

For the Eagle community, Hernandez's impact is something that won't soon fade.

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