Community donates meals and gift cards to CCIA TSA agents during shutdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the partial government shutdown continues, the community is showing support for Transportation Security Administration officers at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Since the shutdown began in late January, TSA workers across the country have been reporting to work without receiving paychecks. The airport previously called on the community to donate items to assist the agents, resulting in daily lunch donations and other forms of support.

"A lot of organizations, a lot of businesses getting involved and reaching out and asking how they can help," said CCIA Marketing Manager Lacey Guzman. "They've, I think TSA had lunch donations every day last week and they have some more scheduled this week, so we've seen a really great response from the community."

This isn't the first time the community has stepped up to help. In October 2025, a collection drive was held for unpaid workers during the October 2025 to November 2025 government shutdown.

For those looking to donate, CCIA is currently accepting grocery gift cards, gas cards, and meal donations in the form of coordinated meal deliveries for those on duty.

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