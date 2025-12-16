Community Christmas Blessing of the People gives out Christmas food to families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the season of giving and cars were lined up on Tuesday morning to receive blessings from the Catholic Charities.

The Community Christmas Blessing of the People was held at the Catholic Charities building on the city's Westside to give out food to those in need.

"The food boxes we give out for Community Christmas will help to ease their need for the week of Christmas and warm their hearts and just to let people know we're here to support them," Kathy Pekar, Interim Executive Director of Catholic Charities said.

The over 50-year-old tradition gives pre-packaged boxes of food to families to use for a quality Christmas meal. It was the last time that Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed the event before the Diocese's new Bishop steps in.

