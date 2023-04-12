Comic-Cons: Show up, sign stuff, take a photo or two

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Comic Con announced on Monday that Lord of the Rings star, Sean Astin, will be at Comic-Con July 28-30 at the American Bank Center.

Astin, also known as Mikey, Rudy, Sam, Bob, and many more is the son of Academy Award winner Patty Duke. His career was jump-started early in his life with a feature role in 1985's classic 'The Goonies' where he played the lovable Mikey.

In 2000 Astin was cast as Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson's epic trilogy, 'The Lord of the Rings'. The role catapulted his career and the movies went on to win 17 Academy Awards.

His most recent popular role was that of Bob Newby in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Now, Corpus Christi Comic Con attendees will get a chance to meet and greet with him. Tickets are already on sale.

Photo ops with Astin are sold separately from event admission and are in limited quantity.

Get your cosplay costumes ready and save up for all the great art, toys, and collectibles from a huge selection of exhibitors.

