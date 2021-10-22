Watch
Comanche Corner Cafe expands days of operation, food choices

The Comanche Corner Cafe in Corpus Christi is celebrating two years in business with expanded days of operation and new menu items.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Oct 22, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Comanche Corner Cafe in Corpus Christi is celebrating two years in business.

And to commemorate that emergence, the scratch kitchen at 322 N. Staples will now be open on Mondays starting Oct. 25.

Their customer favorite kolaches will now be served all day Monday through Saturday, not just during breakfast hours.

"I would say brisket is the most popular," owner Ricci Neer said. "We've got brisket, spicy brisket and pulled pork and those are probably our flagship items."

Owners say they'll also be expanding the selection of kolaches to include flavors like Monte Cristo, pepperoni pizza, spinach and mushroom, and more.

For more information and a look at their menu check their Facebook page here.

