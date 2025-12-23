Coastal Christmas hangs up its skates until next December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ice skating returned to the Hilliard Center for the eighth consecutive year as part of Coastal Christmas, wrapping up its six-day run today with sold-out crowds during the final three days.

The holiday tradition gave the public a rare opportunity to experience ice skating in the coastal area. Families flocked to the venue throughout the event's duration this month.

Santa Claus made a special appearance during the festivities, taking time to hear last-minute Christmas wishes from excited children.

"This is our eighth year doing it and we see people, especially on social media, already asking, you know, in November, that they're going to have family here. They're excited to know when the dates are for Coastal Christmas," Richarte said.

The Hilliard Center plans to bring back this popular holiday attraction next December, with dates to be announced later.

