Coastal Bend Symposium expands to include film industry for 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium is evolving for its fourth year, officially expanding to include the film industry when it returns February 12, 2026.

The newly renamed Coastal Bend Music and Film Industry Symposium, hosted by House of Rock and presented by AEP Texas, marks a major milestone for South Texas' creative community by bringing together musicians, filmmakers, and media professionals under one roof.

Since launching in 2023, the symposium has become a gathering point for music professionals across the region, drawing more than 200 attendees annually. The expansion into film will now welcome directors, screenwriters, editors, cinematographers, producers, and media creators.

"Adding film to the Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium just makes sense. Music and film have always gone hand in hand — they share the same creative heartbeat," said Casey Lain, owner of House of Rock. "Our region is full of storytellers, whether they're behind a microphone, a camera, or a mixing board."

Heidi Hova, co-founder of the Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project and CBMFIS Steering Committee Member, emphasized the economic impact of the expansion.

"By bringing music and film together, we're not just creating new artistic opportunities, we're strengthening the creative infrastructure that will grow the region's economy," Hova said.

The 2026 symposium will feature expanded programming, including four dedicated film sessions covering the complete filmmaking process — from budgeting and funding to distribution across streaming, festival, and international platforms.

Music programming will explore live show economics, music rights and sync licensing, modern artist branding, and professional management representation.

Cross-industry sessions will focus on practical safety in creative environments and examine the role of human creativity in an AI-driven era.

The symposium has played a key role in the Coastal Bend's designation as a Texas Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. With the addition of the film industry, organizers aim to elevate further the region's visibility and resources for creative careers.

The event remains free for all music and film professionals. Registration is open at texashouseofrock.com.

