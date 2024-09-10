Coastal Bend suicide attempt survivor shares story of hope and healing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 4,000 suicide-related deaths in the United States in 2022.

However, there is one local survivor that is sharing his story of hope in an effort to save others.

"I look in the mirror and if I'm going to label myself with a 'V'. It's not going to be a victim, it's a victor," suicide attempt survivor Evan Salsberry said.

Salsberry was just 13-years-old when he attempted to take his own life.

"At the time, I blamed myself and thought that maybe if I just kept my mouth shut, that none of this would be happening," Salsberry said. "My family wouldn't be falling apart."

After experiencing a traumatic event as a child, he says he questioned his purpose. Salsberry recalled his family, specifically his grandfather, praying for his recovery while he laid in the hospital. Ultimately, doctors were surprised Salsberry survived his suicide attempt.

But it was the love of his family and resources that he found within the community that kept Salsberry going.

"Statistics will tell you based off of who comes forth. But one thing that the numbers don't tell you is who stays quiet," Salsberry said. "You might not know what they're going through, all they need is that smile."

With his profound testimony, he now speaks to youth groups and assists with local organizations in raising awareness for suicide prevention.

"I want people to know this, if they don't remember anything else. I see you, and I hear you. And I pray with all of my being, that you don't end it. If you attempt to end it, I just hope and pray that it's only labeled an attempt," Salsberry said.

But he is not alone. Heather Loeb, the Affiliate Leader of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), shares her similar experience.

"About 5 years ago, I was hospitalized for 6 weeks for suicidal ideation. I was cutting myself and seeking opioids. My best friend looked up a program at a hospital and they had a spot for me," Loeb said.

She added that the experience changed her life forever. Although it was a painful moment, she said it has brought some of the best years to her life.

For the past three years, she has been working with NAMI under the Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Coastal Bend. There are many different mental illness events and seminars hosted nearly every week.

She hopes the upcoming 10th annual Suicide Prevention Symposium will help encourage people to talk more about mental health.

Loeb mentioned that there has been a stigma surrounding mental health and suicide. Specifically, she thinks parents should begin talking to their children about mental health early, so they are familiar with saying they're not okay.

"The more we talk about it, the less stigma is involved. Just one conversation can save a life, just one," Loeb emphasized.

There are several signs that Loeb mentioned people should look out for in friends, family, and even with themselves.

"For mental illness, pay attention to a lack of interest in activities they used to do," Loeb said, "Aggressive behavior that they did not have before and moodiness."

The Suicide Prevention Symposium will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 at Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus at 5:30 p.m. Evan Salsberry will be one of the panelists speaking during the event.

The theme of this year's event is 'A Decade of Promoting Health and Resilience.' Loeb said the goal is to share stories amongst each other and chip away at the stigma behind asking for help.

Stay connected with updates and events from NAMI on their website and social media.

If you or someone you know is battling mental illness, here is a list of resources:



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.