Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery honoring heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people visit the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for the Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those who have fought for our freedom.

But some like, Nidia Hiroms, travel every year all the way from Bastrop, Texas with her sister to visit her father, mother and uncle and said it means a lot to her to be able to celebrate and honor the heroes.

“I think it is really important to remember those that have given their lives for us so that we are able to barbecue and be able to do the fun stuff but I think we should take time and remember what it’s all about,” she said.

Her sister Toni Perrone said that many take freedom for granted. She said that it is important to educate the younger generation to honor not only the ones that are serving now but also the ones who have lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

“I believe that we take that freedom for granted, I believe that we don’t appreciate the fact that we have soldiers , men and women that fight for our freedom so we could have this everyday, so we could have whatever freedom we want," Perrone said.

The sisters said that although many celebrate by going to the beaches and barbecuing with their families, it is important to take time to remember and honor the ones that fought for our freedom.

