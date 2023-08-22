Coastal Bend schools, colleges announce delays, closures due to tropical storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is a list of Coastal Bend schools that will either be closing or running delays because of the incoming tropical storm on Tuesday:

CCISD will be delaying classes in all schools by two hours.

GPISD will resume as normal.

Ingleside will resume as normal.

Kingsville ISD has canceled classes.

Driscoll ISD has canceled classes for the day.

Calallen ISD will be delaying classes by two hours

Nueces County JJAEP Alternative School will have a 3-hour delay on classes, which will begin at 10:50 a.m.

All four of the School of Science and Technology will be delaying school by two hours.

Del Mar College will be opening at noon, weather permitting.

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi will be hosting remote classes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Incarnate Word Academy will start classes at 10 a.m.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD has canceled classes for the day.

Riveria ISD has canceled classes for the day.

Diocese of Corpus Christi Catholic Schools will start classes at 10 a.m.

Flour Bluff ISD will be delaying classes by two hours.

