Coastal Bend residents get free medical care at upcoming Robstown health clinic

Coastal Bend residents will have access to free medical care, including flu shots, when the Texas Energy Advocates Coalition hosts its third Energy Fair Health Clinic of 2025 in Robstown.

The event will be held on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 101 E Main Ave, Robstown, TX 78380. The community is invited to take part in a wide range of health screenings and preventive services, all at no cost.

The clinic will feature a mobile medical unit operated by the South Texas Family Planning & Health Corporation, staffed with physician assistants and health professionals. Services will include free flu shots, general wellness exams, blood pressure checks, vision screenings, cholesterol and blood sugar testing, immunizations, and developmental screenings for children from birth to age 5. Men's and women's health exams, birth control services, and general health consultations will also be available.

"We wanted to add free flu shots because prevention is one of the best tools we have to keep families healthy," Kym Bolado said.

Bolado is TEAC President and Publisher and CEO of SHALE Magazine.

"As we head into the fall, flu season can hit children, seniors, and working families especially hard. By making them available at no cost, we're helping people protect themselves and their loved ones before the season peaks," Bolado said.

Earlier this year, TEAC hosted clinics in Ingleside on April 7 and Portland on July 30, serving more than 100 people including children, seniors, and families who had not been able to access reliable health care.

"Too often, smaller communities are overlooked when it comes to health care access," Bolado said. "These events are about breaking down barriers and making sure people can get the screenings and preventive care they deserve."

TEAC is an organization rooted in the Coastal Bend, working to strengthen ties between the energy sector and local communities through education, outreach, and public service. Bolado said the decision to launch health fairs in the region was driven by data revealing significant gaps in access to essential medical services for underserved groups such as children, seniors, and low-income families.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!