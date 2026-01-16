Coastal Bend Maritime Community hosting 3rd Annual Career Expo and Job Fair Jan. 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend maritime industry is setting sail for another successful career event as Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend and G&H Towing prepare to host the 3rd Annual Maritime Career Expo & Job Fair.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center, located at 402 Harbor Drive in Corpus Christi.

This year's expo promises to showcase the vital maritime sector that continues to drive the regional economy, offering attendees a direct pathway to explore career opportunities both on the water and beyond. Organizers say that admission is free for all attendees.

Event Schedule

The day will be divided into two segments to serve different audiences:

Career Expo for Coastal Bend CTE Directors & Students: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

General Public Job Fair: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (open to the public)

What Attendees Can Expect

The expo will feature more than 35 maritime employers on-site, providing direct access to hiring companies actively seeking qualified candidates. Training partners will also be available to discuss qualifications and career pathways in various maritime fields.

Opportunities span a wide range of roles, from hands-on operations and logistics to engineering and specialized maritime services.

"Whether you're a student exploring career options or a job seeker ready to set sail toward a new career, this event is your gateway to exciting opportunities in the Coastal Bend maritime industry," organizers stated.

Resources for Job Seekers

Those seeking resume assistance are encouraged to visit Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend prior to the event. Job seekers can register online through the official Job Seeker Registration portal.

Additional information is available at wfscb.org/Maritime.

