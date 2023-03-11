Coastal Bend lice treatment business seeing increase in cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is cause for concern among some families in the Coastal Bend, as one local business is seeing an increase in lice related cases.

Lice Angels LLC. is a company in the Coastal Bend that helps remove and prevent lice infestation in children and adults.

Lice Angels owner Miranda Davis said recently, she has seen an increase in the number of cases she usually treats.

Monthly, Davis receives about 400 cases.

“Last week alone, we saw over 200 children and there’s a huge infestation going on at (Corpus Christi Independent School District),” Davis said.

Adrianne Ramos said she believes her 8-year-old daughter got lice at school.

“It’s frustrating for other parents you know,” Ramos said.

She said a problem is that parents are sending their children to school without being treated.

“My child goes to school daily, and she got it from school. I would say try to get your children treated,” Ramos said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the CCISD to ask if there was a possible lice infestation at their schools.

“There are times in the year when head lice are more prevalent, and spring is one of those times," the district said in a statement. "CCISD, however, has not seen an increase in the number of students with head lice.”

The CDC website states that lice are parasitic insects that can be found on people's heads and bodies, including the pubic area. Human lice survive by feeding off human blood, but Davis said it can cause problems for both your head and your wallet.

“The longer you wait, the longer the infestation is going to be," Davis said.And the more money it’s going to cost to get rid of that lice infestation.”

Davis said those who decide to remove lice at home need to be careful with the misconceptions of some at-home treatments.

“There are so many myths going around. That you can use Listerine, mayonnaise, vinegar, Raid; there's even been parents who've used Raid on their children. Those do not work. That's not curing the lice,” Davis said.

She added parents who think their children may have lice should get them to avoid head-to-head contact with others, and not send their children to school.

