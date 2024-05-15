Coastal Bend high school students continue to save lives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — For many years, the Coastal Bend Blood Center has collaborated with local high schools by encouraging seniors to donate blood. This year, the number of donors exceeded the blood center's goal and taught many students the impact a donation can have.

On Tuesday applause were given to the high school seniors who donated blood and helped make an impact on the life of many families.

Holly Ainsworth and her family faced a long journey when they first took their daughter Blain to the hospital at what they thought was appendicitis.

Esmeralda Zamora

After many test they finally concluded that her daughter has a rear disease.

“She has polycythemia vera which is a bone marrow disease. She has a gene mutation of her jak 2 genes and so she produces too much red blood cells," she said.

Ainsworth never thought she would be on the receiving end but is extremely grateful for the help of all the seniors that come together to make a difference.

"I know that if my kids, she’s not the only one that needs blood, you know there’s gotta be a ton of other people in that same situation," she added." It makes a huge difference and it’s something small that you can do it takes not that much time and it gives it just continues to give to other people.

Holly said blood drives are what really make a difference in the lives of our community.

Esmeralda Zamora

The high school students are responsible for 30% of the blood in our community and this year 3,059 students donated the gift of life.

Libby Campbell from Veterans Memorial High School said it makes her happy to see how many students were willing to participate.

“It just shows how many people want to do this not just for one person but for everyone who needs it,” Campbell said.

The blood center hopes to touch the hearts of all students and encourage them to participate to continue helping people like Blain.