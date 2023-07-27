Coastal Bend health fairs offering free immunizations, health checks and more

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2023 - 2024 school year is right around the corner and that means that immunization updates are kicking into high gear.

There will be two major event that will be including immunizations and health screenings.

On Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Happy Health Back to School Health Fair will be taking place at Roy Miller High School.

The fair will include free health screenings, hearing, diabetes and vision tests, blood pressure and glucose checks, physicals and school supplies handouts while supplies last.

Parents or guardians must be present with proper identification, as well as proof of insurance and the child's immunization records.

This event is open to all students of all ages.

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Operation Safe Return will be hosting their annual Back-to-School Health & Safety Fair on Saturday Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

The fair will include dental education, sports physicals, immunizations, vouchers for hair cuts and school supplies handouts. Everything will be free.

Operation Health & Wellness will also be hosting an immunization clinic at Banquete Elementary School and West Oso Jr. High School, according to Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District. The clinic will be on Thursday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to noon.

