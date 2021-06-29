Coastal Bend food distributions this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those in need of food will have more than one opportunity this week to find some helping hands.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank has partnered with multiple organizations and municipalities to provide for the residents of the area. This afternoon, they will be holding a food distribution with partner Casa De Dios Corpus Christi.

The church is located at 2341 Pearse Drive. They will be giving out food today starting at 5 p.m., and will pass out items until 6:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

If you can't make that, the Coastal Bend Food Bank has also partnered with the city of Ingleside Police Department for another food distribution happening tomorrow.

Tomorrow, June 30, 2021 they will be at the San Patricio Health Department for a drive-thru distribution starting at 10 a.m. The department is located on 2681 San Angelo Ave. in Ingleside.

Organizers ask that there be a maximum of two families per vehicle, vehicle trunks be open and empty, people stay in their vehicles and refrain from using their phone while in the distribution line.