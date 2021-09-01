Coastal Bend Food Bank offering free culinary learning kits and virtual classes for kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank has partnered with Whataburger to offer a free virtual culinary class and culinary kits for young aspiring chefs.

"When COVID-19 shut down schools and community centers across the area, our Nutrition Team had to find new and innovative ways to teach kids healthy cooking and eating," says the Coastal Bend Food Bank's website.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank started the Culinary Kits for Kids in August of 2020 with the goal of helping children navigate through a virtual culinary adventure of healthy eating and cooking.

The 1st culinary kits include:

Ingredients

Three Recipe Cards

Access to virtual cooking demonstrations

1 Kid Safety Knife

1 Cutting Board

Goodies from Whataburger

The program is for kids ages 5 to 13 years old and has graduated 1,500 young chefs so far.

Registration for the program is open here and will stay open until all 100 slots are filled.