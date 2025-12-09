Coastal Bend Food Bank hosts successful Thomas J. Henry holiday food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank hosted this year's Thomas J. Henry Feast of Texas Holiday Food Distribution and organizers say it was a big success.

Nearly 700 families came out to the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown this morning.

All the families received a whole chicken, canned food, a basket with fresh vegetables and fruit, as well as bread.

"So anything that we do, it's not anything that we can do on our own. But it's always that collaborative effort with friends, neighbors and citizens and that's what makes the Coastal Bend such a special place," said Robert Morales, operations director.

Students and employees from the Robstown police and fire departments all helped with today's distribution.

RTA also provided transportation for those who needed a ride to the event.

If you're interested in volunteering with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, you can call 361-887-6291.

