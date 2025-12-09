Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coastal Bend Food Bank hosts successful Thomas J. Henry holiday food distribution

700 families receive holiday meals in Robstown
Food Distribution
KRIS 6 News
Food Distribution
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank hosted this year's Thomas J. Henry Feast of Texas Holiday Food Distribution and organizers say it was a big success.

Nearly 700 families came out to the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown this morning.

All the families received a whole chicken, canned food, a basket with fresh vegetables and fruit, as well as bread.

TJH Food Bank

"So anything that we do, it's not anything that we can do on our own. But it's always that collaborative effort with friends, neighbors and citizens and that's what makes the Coastal Bend such a special place," said Robert Morales, operations director.

Students and employees from the Robstown police and fire departments all helped with today's distribution.

RTA also provided transportation for those who needed a ride to the event.

If you're interested in volunteering with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, you can call 361-887-6291.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.