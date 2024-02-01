Coastal Bend expectations and surprises for UIL 2024-2026 football realignment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. An event that occurs every two years. Texas high schools in UIL learned the new districts for volleyball, basketball and football.

Football coaches, in their respective regions, were introduced to their new districts at 9 a.m. and began planning their non-district opponents for the upcoming season.

Here are the new districts for the Coastal Bend teams for the next two years.

2A Division 2

District 16

Agua Dulce

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

La Villa

Woodsboro

Bruni

2A Division 1

District 16

Freer

Premont

Refugio

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

Skidmore-Tynan

Three Rivers

3A Division 2

District 16

Banquete

George West

Hebbronville

Monte Alto

Odem

Santa Rosa

Taft

3A Division 1

District 15

Aransas Pass

Corpus Christi London

Corpus Christi West Oso

Edna

Goliad

Mathis

Orange Grove

Palacios

District 16

Bishop

Falfurrias

Lyford

Progreso

Raymondville

Rio Hondo

San Diego

Santa Gertrudis Academy

4A Division 2

District 15

Cuero

Ingleside

Robstown

Rockport-Fulton

Sinton

District 16

Kingsville King

La Feria

Port Isabel

Rio Grande City Grulla

4A Division 1

District 15

Bay City

Beeville Jones

El Campo

Floresville

La Vernia

Port Lavaca Calhoun

District 16

Corpus Christi Calallen

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Hidalgo Early College

Pharr Valley View

Zapata

5A Division 2

District 14

Corpus Christi Carroll

Corpus Christi King

Corpus Christi Miller

Corpus Christi Moody

Corpus Christi Ray

Gregory-Portland

District 15

Alice

Mission Sharyland

Mission Veterans Memorial

Roma

Sharyland Pioneer

5A Division 1

District 15

Brownsville Rivera

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Donna

Donna North

Harlingen South

PSJA Memorial

PSJA North

Weslaco East

Coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification Miller football head coach Justen Evans Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. photos provided by Larissa Liska Coastal Bend coaches receive realignment Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. photos provided by Larissa Liska Three Rivers head coach Ramon Soliz Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. photos provided by Larissa Liska Alice head coach J.R. Castellano Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. photos provided by Larissa Liska Carrol head coach Cal Neatherlin Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. photos provided by Larissa Liska Sinton head coach Michael Troutman Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. photos provided by Larissa Liska

Find realignment districts for basketball and volleyball here.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.