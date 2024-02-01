Coastal Bend expectations and surprises for UIL 2024-2026 football realignment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend coaches from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the UIL 2024-2026 realignment and reclassification. An event that occurs every two years. Texas high schools in UIL learned the new districts for volleyball, basketball and football.
Football coaches, in their respective regions, were introduced to their new districts at 9 a.m. and began planning their non-district opponents for the upcoming season.
Here are the new districts for the Coastal Bend teams for the next two years.
2A Division 2
District 16
Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
La Villa
Woodsboro
Bruni
2A Division 1
District 16
Freer
Premont
Refugio
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Skidmore-Tynan
Three Rivers
3A Division 2
District 16
Banquete
George West
Hebbronville
Monte Alto
Odem
Santa Rosa
Taft
3A Division 1
District 15
Aransas Pass
Corpus Christi London
Corpus Christi West Oso
Edna
Goliad
Mathis
Orange Grove
Palacios
District 16
Bishop
Falfurrias
Lyford
Progreso
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
San Diego
Santa Gertrudis Academy
4A Division 2
District 15
Cuero
Ingleside
Robstown
Rockport-Fulton
Sinton
District 16
Kingsville King
La Feria
Port Isabel
Rio Grande City Grulla
4A Division 1
District 15
Bay City
Beeville Jones
El Campo
Floresville
La Vernia
Port Lavaca Calhoun
District 16
Corpus Christi Calallen
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Hidalgo Early College
Pharr Valley View
Zapata
5A Division 2
District 14
Corpus Christi Carroll
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi Moody
Corpus Christi Ray
Gregory-Portland
District 15
Alice
Mission Sharyland
Mission Veterans Memorial
Roma
Sharyland Pioneer
5A Division 1
District 15
Brownsville Rivera
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Donna
Donna North
Harlingen South
PSJA Memorial
PSJA North
Weslaco East
