Coastal Bend community rallies support for 10-month-old twins killed in fiery crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marking exactly a week since the single-vehicle accident that led to the death of two infants out near Orange Grove, a benefit held in their honor began with a strong turnout from Corpus Christi and its surrounding areas.

The benefit for Jaelynne and Jazarya Rhodes — both ten months old — was hosted at Pharah Plaza at 4701 Ayers St. by So Blendy Barbershop, Iron Compound and Los Magueyes Restaurant in Orange Grove.

Family and friends wore red shirts with images of the fallen twins, selling $10 barbecue plates from noon with the promise to continue until they ran out of food.

With numerous cars coming along the drive-thru setting, Krista Ramos, the mother of the victims, said the support she found today was “beyond touching.”

“I have never experienced this much love from people, but it’s very greatly appreciated,” Ramos said, looking to her friends and family volunteering. “They’ve done so much for all of us, putting everything together, and all of the food donations that everybody gave — it helped out so much.”

Although the family is trying to cope with the accident, Ramos continues to deal with the loss.

“My babies were beautiful,” she said. “My babies were small, but they brought joy to so many people.”

Cassie Gonzalez, an active service member based out of Fort Campbell, KY, said she quickly made her way back home so that she could help console her only sister.

“They were the light that we all needed as a family — the light to bring us together,” Gonzalez said.

Imelda and her husband Reynaldo Garcia, of Annaville, were one of the many who wanted to make sure the family had support.

“We figured if we can help in this way, it’s worth it,” Imelda Garcia said. “Anything to make it easier for the family — not to just the mom — I’m sure there’s other family members that are suffering right now, so hopefully they’ll have something else for them.”

Visitation services for the Jaelynne and Jazarya will be at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice on Friday, March 19. Funeral services will held at the same location the following morning.