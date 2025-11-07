Coastal Bend College to expand opportunities for high school students across the region

BEE COUNTY, Texas — More high school students in the Beeville area are graduating with their associate degrees from Coastal Bend College, and the institution has plans to create even more opportunities for students in the region.

Beeville ISD is one of 31 school districts partnered with Coastal Bend College. Senior Maya Castillo is making plans to graduate soon.

"I'm graduating in May with my associates from Coastal Bend and then also graduating from here at AC Jones," Castillo said.

In January, Coastal Bend College began offering zero tuition and zero fees for dual credit students, benefiting Castillo and her classmate Seth Gutierrez.

"I have one more credit that I'm taking currently and then I'm going to have my graduation with CBC and then of course the graduation with high school here," Gutierrez said.

Other students like freshman Bradley Oelschlegel are just starting their dual credit journey.

"I'm a little nervous for like all these other classes. Like I've heard like the the college class gets harder," Oelschlegel said.

Behind the scenes, Coastal Bend College is working to bring more opportunities to students across the region. President Zachary Suarez met with school leaders to discuss future initiatives.

"Some of the proudest achievements that we have as a team is really the development of new programs that we'll be launching in the upcoming year one for example is the Associates of Applied Science and Project Management," Suarez said.

Suarez presented several initiatives planned for the next school year, including transfer opportunities.

"Ultimately they transfer to Texas College and be eligible for a tuition free bachelor's degree," Suarez said.

Three months into his presidency at Coastal Bend College, Suarez has a clear mission for the institution.

"One of the goals that I have for the institution and for our region is that we get to a point as a college where we can offer degrees that are free within our region to to our students and their families," Suarez said.

In December, Coastal Bend College will be celebrating their 60th anniversary as they continue to bring educational opportunities to students across the region.