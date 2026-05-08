Coastal Bend College launches tuition program to help rural South Texas students graduate debt-free

Coastal Bend College has launched a new tuition assistance program aimed at making higher education more accessible for students in rural South Texas communities.

The "Coastal Bend Promise" program is a last-dollar tuition initiative designed to cover remaining tuition costs for qualifying students after financial aid and scholarships are applied. Tuition costs at CBC can range between $900 and $2,300 per semester.

Larry Barroso, vice-president of student affairs, said the program is designed to ease the financial pressures that often prevent rural students from pursuing a degree.

"And we don't want tuition to be an added burden to these students," he said.

Barroso said the impact of the program could be especially significant in rural areas.

"And I think in rural communities it probably has the strongest impact. Because — as you start seeing — students need access to technologies, to education, to transportation," Barroso said.

The program is open to 2026 high school graduates, GED recipients, some dual credit students, and adult learners.

For Alice senior Alexander Diaz, the opportunity could be life-changing. Diaz said avoiding student debt would allow him to focus more on his future career and less on financial stress.

"I do want to go to college, but I just struggle with the financial problem," Diaz said. "Cause I don't want to give my family like the burden of spending the money on me."

Fellow Alice senior David Bolanos said the program sends a message of inclusion to students who may not have considered college a realistic option.

"I think it's a great thing that, what they're doing. To help make sure everyone succeeds. They're not outing anyone and they're trying to give everyone an opportunity," he said.

Bolanos said student loans remain an option for those who need them, but the program could help students graduate debt-free.

College officials say they hope the program helps strengthen the future for those living in rural South Texas.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!