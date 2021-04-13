Coastal Bend College Automotive Technology students repair vehicles for the community

BEEVILLE, Texas — Knowing the in’s and out’s of any trade can provide a successful career, and the Coastal Bend College Automotive Technology program are accelerating students into the workforce.

Students are putting their skills to the test by servicing all types of vehicles from around the community.

“Mechanics for me have always been a hobby of mine," veteran and CBC student Derik Leal said. "I've learned more the last two semesters I probably have the last three years of turning wrenches on my own."

Leal says the two-year program taught him things that will stick with him in the future.

“For me, and most veterans, hands-on is always better,” said Leal.

The service for those who bring their vehicles into the college is at times free or begins with a small fee. It depends on the work needed to be done. Each vehicle that comes into the Coastal Bend College garage brings the students real-world training.

“Eventually I would like to own my own shop, because I am getting associates (degree of) mechanics, so I’ll have my associate's degree as well as all my auto stuff and I feel that will help me as far as business goes in the future,” said Coastal Bend College student Robert Sczepanik.

Instructors say there have been major changes and upgrades in equipment, resources and, technology. Educators also say the program receives a 100% employment rate once students finish the program.

"These students need to go out there and be great entry-level technicians," CBC automotive instructor Armando Ramirez said. "We want to provide this Coastal Bend region with great entry-level technicians - some that are ready to be taught and the rest of the process of the automotive world."