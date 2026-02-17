Coastal Bend churches serve up community spirit with traditional Lenten fish fries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As the Lenten season begins tomorrow with Ash Wednesday, churches across the Coastal Bend are inviting residents to gather for a beloved tradition — the Lenten fish fry. The events serve as both a community gathering and a fundraiser for parish needs, drawing people from all walks of life to share a meal while observing the season’s customs.

From Corpus Christi to Robstown, Mathis, Orange Grove, Ingleside, Alice, and beyond, parish kitchens and volunteers are ready to serve fried fish plates, often paired with classic sides like coleslaw, corn, or green beans.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early as plates often sell out quickly. Many churches are offering both dine-in and drive-thru options to accommodate busy schedules.

Here’s a list of local fish fries starting tomorrow, February 18:

Ash Wednesday – February 18

Christ the King Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Lunch 11:00 AM–1:00 PM, dinner 4:30 PM–7:30 PM, plates $10.

St. Anthony Catholic Church (Robstown): Lunch 11:00 AM–2:00 PM, dinner 4:00 PM–7:00 PM, plates $10, dine-in or drive-thru.

St. Joseph Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Lunch 10:30 AM–2:00 PM, dinner 4:00 PM–7:00 PM, plates $13.

Sacred Heart Parish (Mathis): Lunch 10:30 AM–2:00 PM.

St. Theresa Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Knights of Columbus Annual Fish Fry, lunch 11:00 AM–2:00 PM.

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Dinner 4:00 PM–6:00 PM, plates $12, choice of shrimp, fish, or combo.

Friday – February 20

Christ the King Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Lunch 11:00 AM–1:00 PM, dinner 4:30 PM–7:30 PM.

St. Anthony Catholic Church (Robstown): Lunch 11:00 AM–2:00 PM, dinner 4:00 PM–7:00 PM.

Most Precious Blood Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Lunch 11:00 AM–2:00 PM, dinner 4:00 PM–7:00 PM.

St. Joseph Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Lunch 10:30 AM–2:00 PM, dinner 4:00 PM–7:00 PM.

Sacred Heart Parish (Mathis): Lunch 10:30 AM–2:00 PM.

St. John of the Cross (Orange Grove): Dinner 4:00 PM–6:30 PM, drive-thru only.

Our Lady of the Assumption (Ingleside): Dinner 4:00 PM–7:00 PM.

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Dinner 4:00 PM–7:00 PM, plates $10, dine-in or carry out.

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (Corpus Christi): Dinner 4:00 PM–6:30 PM, plates $12.

St. Joseph Catholic Church (Alice): Dinner 5:00 PM–7:00 PM, plates $12.

St. Andrew by the Sea (Corpus Christi): Dinner 5:00 PM–7:00 PM, plates $10.

Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church: Dinner 5:00 PM–7:00 PM.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!