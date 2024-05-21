Coastal Bend business owner donates 1/2 acre to Fire Station 12

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Fire Station 12, located on Rand Morgan Road, was given an ½ acre of land located on the side of the building for future use.

The donor, 41-year-old Moses Mostaghasi, is an owner of Coastal Bend Lots and was the previous owner of the land. He decided at some point last year to contact the city and the fire department to offer them the land for other uses in the future.

"Having public services available is important," he said regarding the donation. "So, having a police station and a fire department in near areas that you develop is very important. So that was a part of our thought process."

After conversations with city leaders, they decided to move forward with the donation, and it was approved during a city council meeting in March.

City councilmen Mike Pusley and Everett Roy were among those who decided to thank Moses for his contribution.

"This is a home run for the community," Pusley said in March. "People who work there barely have a place to park their cars. So, this will be a great edition. Thank you."

Although nothing has been built on the land yet, Station 12 can now use this land to get the things it needs such as expanding the station and add parking. In addition, with the land given to the station, they will also be provided with sewer availability just in case if they want to get off of any older sewer systems they are using.

Mostaghasi said he's looking to donate some more land in the future, specifically in the London area for future needs such as a fire station or police department.

