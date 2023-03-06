Coastal Bend Blood Center to put on 9th annual Fishing for Donors drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting its 9th annual Fishing for Donors Blood Drive on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cavender's Boot City at 4914 S. Padre Island Dr. #105, according to a release.

Donors would be able to be win prizes like an offshore fishing trip, Astros tickets, a Yeti cooler, a $500 H-E-B gift card and more. All donors will also receive coupons to the Texas State Aquarium and a "Fishing for Donors" T-shirt.

Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are welcome, the release states.

"We look forward to seeing you at Cavender's Boot City in Corpus Christi on March 4 to stock our shelves and help save lives," donor recruiter Celeste Baggett said in the release.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center serves 10 counties and 23 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend, so with holidays like spring break approaching, it's as important as ever to stock the shelves with blood in case of medical traumas or emergencies, the release states.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.