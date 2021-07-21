Coastal Bend Blood Center offering donors $5 Wienerschnitzel coupon for National Hot dog Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third Wednesday of July means National Hot Dog Day is once again upon us.

"Noblest of all dogs is the hot-dog; it feeds the hand that bites it." - Dr. Laurence Johnston Peter

While the debate on whether a hot dog is a sandwich is still undecided, we can all agree that hot dogs are a staple of summertime.

That is why the Coastal Bend Blood Center is offering a free $5 Wienerschnitzel certificate as an incentive for blood donors, in celebration of National Hot Dog Day.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center made the announcement Tuesday on social media.

Even if you don't donate blood, there are some deals that can be taken advantage of locally, in honor of the national holiday.

At Wienerschnitzel, you can get five chili dogs for $5 all day Wednesday at participating locations.

"For 60 years, Wienerschnitzel has been cooking up delicious hot dogs," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "The chain's Chili Dogs are a fan favorite, and we're happy to extend this special deal on National Hot Dog Day so guests have five delicious reasons to celebrate."

Through July 31, 7-Eleven is offering its Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% beef hot dog for $1 at participating locations.

Circle K has dollar dogs at participating locations until July 23.

According to the National Hot Doug and Sausage Council, between Memorial Day to Labor Day, which is considered peak hot dog season, Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs. That means every second, 818 hot dogs are consumed during peak hot dog season.