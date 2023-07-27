Coastal Bend Blood Center looking for heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend Blood Center held its first school blood drive of the new school year.

Their blood mobile was at the London School district on Wednesday to launch the center's "High School Heroes" campaign. High school students account for 30% of the Coastal Bend Blood Center's supply.

Students like London High School senior Avah Adami were more than happy to help out.

"It's important i feel like, so, just want to come do it. I was calm, I was relaxed, I was comfortable, i wasn't nervous," Adami said.

Students who donate more than three times during the school year receive a red cord when they graduate. If a student isn't eligible to donate they can still get a red cord if they get 5 people to donate in their.

London High School student Jayden Crawford told KRIS 6 News that he's been looking forward to this day.

"They come by every year and I finally turned 17 so I finally got to donate," Crawford said.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center has also kicked off its "Pint Size Heroes" blood drive. It's for elementary and and middle school students. Students who get at least two people to donate blood in their honor will be recognized by their school at the end of the school year.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center supplies blood to 22 area hospitals and medical facilities. Their school drives will run through May.