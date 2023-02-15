Coastal Bend Blood Center giving the gift of life and Girl Scout cookies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is giving the gift of life and Girl Scout cookies for the month of February.

According to the staff at the Coastal Bend Blood Center, February is a challenging month for blood donations.

To increase donations for the month, they are giving donors a box of Girl Scout cookies with every blood donation.

Not only does this allow donors to save a life in the community, but also support local Girl Scout troops.

“Everyone and anyone who donates blood will be able to receive a Girl Scout cookie — and again — you can choose from a variety. I believe we have five different flavors," Ashley Ramirez, Coastal Bend Blood Center media spokesperson said. "And they will receive a fishing for donor’s t-shirt and some other sweet treats. But most of all, with every one donation, you save up to 3-5 lives."

The Girl Scout cookie incentive kicked off Monday at the blood center and will run through Feb. 26.