Coastal Bend Blood Bank seeking blood donors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the Coastal Bend are being asked to roll up their sleeve to help save a life.

According to Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Bank,"we are pleading to our community to please please come out and donate if you are feeling well and healthy."

The shelves at the Coastal Bend Blood Center are almost empty. Officials say a recent trauma case at one of the hospitals nearly depleted their stock of O-positive blood. It's a problem blood banks are experiencing across the country.

The Coastal Bend Blood Bank is need of volunteers. Just one donation can save up to three lives.

Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Bank also said, "If we don't have the blood on the shelves then we are not able to serve patients in our local hospitals. Which is extremely alarming."

Anyone 17 and older is being encourage to donate blood. It will only take about 35 minutes of your time.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 361- 855- 4943 or visit coastalbendbloodcenter.org.