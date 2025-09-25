Coastal Bend 8th grader places among top 300 students in national science competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend 8th grader has earned recognition as one of the top 300 students nationwide in a prestigious science competition, making him the only local student to achieve this honor.

Aiden Kim, a student at Baker Middle School, placed in the National Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge for his research project focusing on the impact of water type, alkalinity and current input on green hydrogen proficiency in water electrolysis.

"It's a huge accomplishment for me, I feel like I'm in this very special group across the nation. I feel really proud of myself and this achievement- it's a very special moment for me," Kim said.

The National Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge is a middle school science and engineering research competition designed to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators to solve the world's most complex problems.

Kim said global warming poses a significant threat to the world and that developing unique and innovative solutions to combat climate change motivates his research. He plans to study engineering when he goes to college.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!