Coast Guard assists CCPD in high-speed chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to flee from police following an intense high-speed chase.

It all unfolded just after 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Espinosa Street near Morgan and Port Avenue.

Corpus Christi police say they responded to a shooting along Espinosa and noticed a man driving a vehicle near the scene of the shooting. Officers tried to pullover the vehicle, however, the driver

led police on a chase for nearly 20 minutes.

At one point, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, that happened to be in the area, swooped in to help police during the chase.

Police said the Coast Guard's actions led police to pinpoint the suspect's location.

The chase ended in the 3400 block of Southland Drive, which is just a couple of blocks away from the crime scene.

The 27-year-old suspect taken into custody. Later, detectives discovered the driver was not involved in the shooting.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old shooting victim is expected to be okay.