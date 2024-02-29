Co-founder of Burn Pits 360 raises concerns on proposed green ammonia plant

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A new wave of concerns about potential health risks from the proposed green ammonia plant has come to light.

Leroy Torres along with his wife Rosie Torres, are the founders of Burn Pits 360, a non profit organization that educates everyone on the impact of toxic chemical exposure and advocates for those harmed and powers veterans and their families.

"Then and now, and for many families it is the health effects of exposures of dioxins, it has impacted his brains, his lungs and he lost his job a as a result of a war injury," Rosie said.

During Leroy’s time while fighting at war, he was exposed to burnt pits that left him with severe health issues and more.

"The mental health and economic impact that the exposure to toxins cause is more than anyone can ever imagine. It is a horrible place to be after war, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, that is why we fought so hard for over a decade," Rosie said.

Recently, Rosie also began raising concerns on this issue.

Due to Leroy's war injury and also living in Robstown, Rosie said she recently started raising concerns and getting vocal on social media about the green ammonia plant possibly coming to the area.

"How close in proximity it is to people homes and their everyday lives, I was shocked and a little disgusted, because I feel like there are a few way to build economic development," Rosie said.

Leroy’s experience of being exposed to burn pits is very different from what nearby residents might face with this possible ammonia plant.

Leroy was in an uncontrolled environment and exposed to other toxic chemicals, but Rosie said that both of them, along with other residents, could still face health risks if this ammonia plant comes to the area.

"I know that inhaling dioxins can kill people and it is harmful to their health, and I think that that is the bottom line. I think that it is no different that what happened with burn pits in Iraq, it is a fact that we are still talking about human health," Rosie said.

This is why Rosie said bringing a green ammonia plant to this residential area is not safe.

"People live here, whether it is a small town, but every life matters whether it is a small town or a big city," Rosie said.

Rosie said she will continue to advocate for what she believes in and encourages all concerned residents to attend all public meetings addressing the possible ammonia plant coming to the area.

