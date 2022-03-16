Clouds of smoke spotted throughout the Coastal Bend

Clouds of smoke have been spotted across the Coastal Bend, with fire crews putting out fires in at least three different locations.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department spent several hours Wednesday afternoon putting out a blaze in Papalote, with several agencies responding to assist.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha tells us that fire in Papalote is now under control.

Chief Rene Guerra tells us the Bluntzer Fire Department was also busy putting out a fire on County Road 534, south of Sandia.

The Annaville Fire Department also battled flames in Odem. The call came in at around 3:17 p.m., and officials tell us it was caused by reignited embers from a fire on Tuesday.

Chief Michael Clack tells us it is now under control thanks to water air drops from a helicopter. No injuries have been reported.

In addition to these fires, the cities of Alice and Kingsville reported controlled burns on the Lovett Ranch and King Ranch.