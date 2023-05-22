Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May 22 through June 4, including Memorial Day Weekend, law enforcement all over Texas will be working overtime to make sure you are buckled up when driving your vehicle. With fines at $250 or more, it can be an expensive choice not to buckle your seat belt, not to mention it can save your life.

According to a press release from TxDOT, 90% of Texas wear their seat belt, leaving 10% unprotected on the road. In 2022, 1,258 people were killed in traffic accidents while not wearing their seat belts, up 2.5% from the previous year.

"It’s critical for everyone to take just a few seconds to buckle up, every ride, every time,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Wearing a seat belt is one of the most important precautions motorists and their passengers can take to protect themselves in a crash. Whatever reason you may have for not buckling up, I promise it’s not worth your life.”

TxDOT’s Click It or Ticket campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.