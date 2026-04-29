Class of 2026: CCISD Graduation and rehearsals schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD's final day of classes is May 28, with graduation ceremonies held at multiple venues, including Hilliard Center, Selena Auditorium, Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium, and Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall.

Important reminder for Hilliard Center attendees: Only clear bags or small bags (under 12″x12″x6″) are allowed inside. Clutch-sized bags are also permitted under the venue's bag policy. Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″

"We do allow each member of the party to bring in a large, clear Ziploc bag, including children, of their belongings. Guests who have bags larger than this size will be asked to return them to their vehicles," said Hilliard Center officials.

All bags will also be searched for prohibited items at entry before walking through the metal detectors at the front doors. To learn more about prohibited items at the Hilliard Center, click here.

Graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on the district's YouTube Channel: Corpus Christi ISD - YouTube

HILLIARD CENTER ARENA GRADUATIONS

Miller High School

Rehearsal: Tue, May 26, noon-1:30 p.m.

Graduation: Fri, May 29, 6-8 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.

Moody High School

Rehearsal: Wed, May 27, 10-11:30 a.m.

Graduation: Sat, May 30, 2-4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.

Ray High School

Rehearsal: Wed, May 27, noon-1:30 p.m.

Graduation: Sat, May 30, 6-8 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.

Carroll High School

Rehearsal: Tue, May 26, 8-9:30 a.m.

Graduation: Fri, May 29, 10 a.m.-noon; Doors open at 9 a.m.

King High School

Rehearsal: Tue, May 26, 10-11:30 a.m.

Graduation: Fri, May 29, 2-4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.

Veterans Memorial High School

Rehearsal: Wed, May 27, 8-9:30 a.m.

Graduation: Sat, May 30, 10 a.m.-noon; Doors open at 9 a.m.

DEL MAR COLLEGE - RICHARDSON PERFORMANCE HALL

Branch Academy

Rehearsal: Wednesday, May 13, 8:30-9:30 a.m

Graduation: Sat, May 16, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Doors open at 8 a.m.

Collegiate High School

Rehearsal: Wed, May 13, 10-11 a.m.

Graduation: Sat, May 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Doors open at 10 a.m.



HILLIARD CENTER - SELENA AUDITORIUM

Coles High School

Rehearsal: Thu, June 4, 4-5 p.m.

Graduation: Thu, June 4, 6-8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

Summer Graduation

Rehearsal: Thu, July 30, 4-5 p.m.

Graduation: Thur, July 30, 6-8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

CCISD

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