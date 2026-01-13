Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies

Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, who at age 15 challenged bus segregation in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks, has died.

The Claudette Colvin Foundation and her family announced her passing, remembering her as "a beloved mother, grandmother, and civil rights pioneer" who "leaves behind a legacy of courage that helped change the course of American history."

On March 2, 1955, Colvin was arrested in Montgomery for violating bus segregation ordinances. She was made a ward of the state and placed on indefinite probation.

Colvin became one of four Black female plaintiffs in the landmark Browder v. Gayle case that successfully challenged segregated bus seating in Montgomery. She joined Aurelia Browder, Susie McDonald, and Mary Louise Smith in the lawsuit, represented by attorney Fred D. Gray.

The Supreme Court case proved successful in 1956, desegregating buses in Montgomery and impacting public transportation throughout the United States, including trains, airplanes, and taxis. Colvin was one of the two survivors of the case.

"To us, she was more than a historical figure," her family said in a statement. "She was the heart of our family, wise, resilient, and grounded in faith. We will remember her laughter, her sharp wit, and her unwavering belief in justice and human dignity."

The family expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown to Colvin throughout her life. Memorial arrangements will be announced later by the Claudette Colvin Foundation and Roseboro Holdings.

