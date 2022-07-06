City will open cooling centers to beat the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect for Corpus Christi and Nueces County from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today. Maximum heat indices are expected to range from 110° to 114° degrees during that time.

Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In response to the extreme temperatures, the City of Corpus Christi is making several cooling centers available to the public for extended hours.

The cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. today.

Please see the list below for facility names and addresses:

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Road 826-2330

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely Drive 826-2345

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner Drive 826-2340

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library 805 Comanche Street 826-7000

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood Drive 826-2356 (Open until 7:00 p.m.)

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie Road 826-2350 (Open until 7:00 p.m.)

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library 5930 Brockhampton Street 826-2360 (Open until 7:00 p.m.)

Janet f. Harte Library 2629 Waldron Road 826-2310 (Open until 7:00 p.m.)

CCRTA

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator that they’ll be traveling to the nearest cooling center. For more information go to CCRTA.org

The City's pools, splash pads, and the Bayfront Park Fountain are open with free admission as a cooling alternative. NOTE: All children under the age of eight must be accompanied and supervised at all times by an adult age 16+.

Public Pools:

Hours of operation vary by location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive - Open 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

Open 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap swim only)

Open Swim with two lap swim lanes available from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road - Closed

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive - Closed

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads:

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bayfront Park Fountain

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard

Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pet Safety

Animal Care Services will have on-call officers for calls concerning pets left outside in the heat.

Tips for keeping pets safe in extreme heat:

Bring pets inside

Never leave your pet in a car

Give your pet extra water

Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation

The City remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan, residents are reminded to conserve water.

Heat Safety Tips

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City also would like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.

Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

For more information on City cooling centers, visit cctexas.com.

