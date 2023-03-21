City set to hold series of community input sessions for HUD Grant Expenditure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi needs the community's input on how they should use funds for important issues such as community development, affordable housing, and homelessness.

City officials are seeking community input on the use of funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

"The Neighborhood Services Department will hold five community input sessions to provide information on how the funds can be utilized," said officials.

The input sessions have already begun for the week, but residents are encouraged to attend any future meetings and offer feedback. All sessions are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to officials.

The schedule for the five public input sessions is as follows:

District 1: Today, Monday, March 20, at Owen R. Hopkins Public Library - 3202 McKinzie Road

District 2: Tuesday, March 21, at Ben F. McDonald Public Library - 4044 Greenwood Drive

District 3: Wednesday, March 22, at Corpus Christi Water, Choke Canyon Room - 2726 Holly Road

District 4: Thursday, March 23, at Janet F. Harte Public Library - 2629 Waldron Road

District 5: Monday, March 27, at Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library - 5930 Brockhampton Street

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Please call 361-826-3583 in advance for assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation.

